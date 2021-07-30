Egypt: PM - Egypt Finalized Integrated System for Protection of Human Trafficking Victims

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that Egypt has finalized an integrated system for protecting human trafficking victims, despite the current challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier's remarks were made in his speech at an event organized by Egypt's National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons, to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons which is celebrated every year on July 30.

He said such integrated system will provide assistance services, temporary residence as well as rehabilitation programs to victims of human trafficking without any discrimination.

Madbouly said this system has also outlined steps in taking legal action against those implicated in trafficking crimes in a way that maintains the full rights of the victims.

He also pointed out that the Egyptian state has financed the second part of a national campaign to combat human trafficking via visual media as well as social networks.

The premier stressed that Egypt's anti-human trafficking efforts have been further augmented since the approval of The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, in addition to Palermo Protocol approved in 2004, pointing out that the Egyptian Constitution of 2014 stipulates that all forms of oppression and forced exploitation of people are prohibited.

MENA