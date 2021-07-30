Egypt: Sports Minister Honors Hedaya Malak, Seif Issa

30 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi honored Thursday the duo Taekwondo fighters Hedaya Malak and Seif Issa for securing two bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This came on the sidelines of a celebration, organized by Youth and Sports Ministry at Cairo University, marking the wrapping up of the 9th edition of Ibda'a festival for university's students.

Also, Sobhi inaugurated the an exhibition for the scientific innovations, introduced by the students, who participated in the ninth edition of Ibda'a festival.

MENA

