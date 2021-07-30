Egypt Reports 42 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Fatalities

30 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 42 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country to 284,170.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said seven patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,514.

As many as 331 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 229,167, the spokesman said.

