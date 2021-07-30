Egypt's Youngest Singer At Vienna Opera Perform With Cairo Opera for First Time

Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem on Thursday attended a performance featuring Egypt's youngest singer at the Vienna Opera Mariam Tahoun for the first time.

Tahoun, 16, joined Cairo Opera's troupe in the performance that was held on Gomhoreya Theatre in Cairo and attended by head of Cairo Opera House Magdy Saber.

Abdel Dayem asserted the state's support for its talented nationals abroad, who are representatives of Egypt's soft powers.

Tahoun's participation with the stars of Cairo Opera's troupe is an incentive to her to continue her excellence, the minister added.

