Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 3,508 COVID-19 infections from 13,920 tests on July 28, with an incidence rate of 25.20%, bringing tally to 586,146.

167 more fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 19,503, the Health Ministry specifies on Friday in a its daily report. 5,833 patients recovered from the virus by July 28, taking the overall number of recoveries to 505,497 since the outbreak of the pandemic.