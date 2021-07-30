Rwanda: Tokyo 2020 - Rwandan Trio in Action Today

30 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Three Rwandan athletes including female runner Marthe Yankurije and swimmers Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo are competing today as they search for an Olympic medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan continues.

The trio is among the five athletes representing Rwanda at the Tokyo 2020 Games which kicked off last week.

According to today's agenda, Maniraguha will compete in Swimming in the men's 50-metre freestyle race which takes place at Tokyo Aquatics Centre at 12.08 pm, Kigali time.

Meanwhile, his female compatriot and flag-bearer Agahozo is competing in the women's 50-metre freestyle race at the same venue at 12.26 pm, Kigali time while Yankurije is looking for a medal in athletics as she prepares for a challenge in the 5000 metres race taking place at Tokyo Olympic Stadium at 12.26 pm.

All eyes are on the trio today as they look to bounce back from Rwanda's bad start at the Tokyo 2020 games when a car accident forced cyclist Moise Mugisha out of the Men's Road Race on Saturday, July 24.

The 24-year-old wanted to inspire his Olympic team off to a good start when he became the first Rwandan athlete to compete at the Games but luck didn't go his way after he wasn't able to finish the race when he pulled out inside 140 km en route to Fuji after he accidentally hit a referee's car as he was trying to get some water from another car.



