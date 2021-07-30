Tanzania: TFF Joins Covid-19 Vaccine Campaign

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has urged sports family to undergo Covid-19 vaccination in order to avoid contacting the disease as they travel a lot and meet with different people.

This was said in Dar es Salaam by the federation's president Wallace Karia after he got vaccinated at the state house on Wednesday when President Samia Suluhu Hassan flagged off the nationalwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

"My plea to sports fraternity is that they should go for Covid-19 vaccination because they travel a lot to different places and meet with many people as such, the only way for them to avoid getting coronavirus is by vaccination," he said.

Again, Karia narrated that those who will be vaccinated should continue to practice all required prevention protocols saying not everyone has succeed to get the vaccine at this stage.

"A lot of people are yet to be vaccinated hence there is still a need for the vaccinated ones to protect themselves by adhering to the set up prevention measures," he said. On his part, TFF General Secretary Wilfred Kidao agreed with his boss saying frequent movement of people puts them at the high risk of getting Covid-19.

"To be vaccinated is a big step and as you know, major football contests are organised by FIFA and CAF who are serious about the Covid-19 status as such, with this vaccination, we are assured to move along with the world," he said.

Kidao was vaccinated on the same day to lead by example as the roll out of Covid-19 vaccination was officially introduced. Also, a well-known gospel artiste Christina Shusho said she was happy to be vaccinated for Covid-19 because it will make her international trips easy.

"I do travel outside the country very often but now, I feel excited since I can go anywhere freely as I have received the required vaccination and I want to urge others who are yet to receive the vaccine to do that for the benefit of their health," she said.