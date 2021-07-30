Namibia: Nesa to Host CS - Go Nationals Finale

30 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

NAMIBIA'S leading gamers will compete in a series of five playoff games tomorrow for a place in the national team.

Competing in the final round are Alan Miller, Andries Wahl, Danie Muller, Ezee Viljoen, Gideon Buys, Ilario Izaks, Jaco Hyman, John Berry, Maja Carstens, Pieter Kok, Talon Izaks and Tristan Loftie-Eaton.

The battle for the top five and next Namibian CS:GO Esports team begins at 13h00.

"As yet another successful season of qualifiers draws to a close, we are one step closer to selecting our Namibian Esports team for CS:GO to represent us on the international stage," Nesa said in statement this week.

"This year has been unprecedented as we have seen many skilled and top-tier athletes with tied and close scores and thus prompted us to select not the usual 10, but 12 candidates to participate in this year's final round."

The top three teams for the qualifier round were EZK 25:17 in first place, V-Fortis' second team were runners up and V-Fortis' first team was third.

Sponsors Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC made the qualifier possible.

The final event format will have five games being played. The first four teams have already been determined, with the fifth side to be configured on the day after the former clashes.

"I sincerely hope everyone enjoyed the qualifiers as much as we have, and we look forward to selecting our new Namibian CS:GO Esports team," Nesa president Flip de Bruyn said.

The team compositions and captains for each of the first four games will be as as follows:

Game 1

Team - Ezee Viljoen (c), Ilario Izaks, Andries Wahl, Jaco Hyman, Tristan Loftie-Eaton;

Team 2 - Pieter Kok, Talon Izaks (c), John Berry, Alan Miller, Maja Carstens;

Game 2

Team 1 - Ezee Viljoen, Jaco Hyman, Ilario Izaks, Talon Izaks (c), Gideon Buys;

Team 2 - Andries Wahl (c), John Berry, Pieter Kok, Alan Miller, Danie Muller;

Game 3

Team 1 - Pieter Kok, Andries Wahl (c), Jaco Hyman, Tristan Loftie-Eaton, Maja Carstens':

Team 2: Ilario Izaks (c), John Berry, Alan Miller, Gideon Buys, Danie Muller;

Game 4

Team 1 - Pieter Kok, Ilario Izaks, Tristan Loftie-Eaton, Maja Carstens (c), John Berry

Team 2 - Andries Wahl, Jaco Hyman (c), Alan Miller, Danie Muller and Gideon Buys.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X