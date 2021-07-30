Namibia: Nesa to Host CS - Go Nationals Finale

NAMIBIA'S leading gamers will compete in a series of five playoff games tomorrow for a place in the national team.

Competing in the final round are Alan Miller, Andries Wahl, Danie Muller, Ezee Viljoen, Gideon Buys, Ilario Izaks, Jaco Hyman, John Berry, Maja Carstens, Pieter Kok, Talon Izaks and Tristan Loftie-Eaton.

The battle for the top five and next Namibian CS:GO Esports team begins at 13h00.

"As yet another successful season of qualifiers draws to a close, we are one step closer to selecting our Namibian Esports team for CS:GO to represent us on the international stage," Nesa said in statement this week.

"This year has been unprecedented as we have seen many skilled and top-tier athletes with tied and close scores and thus prompted us to select not the usual 10, but 12 candidates to participate in this year's final round."

The top three teams for the qualifier round were EZK 25:17 in first place, V-Fortis' second team were runners up and V-Fortis' first team was third.

Sponsors Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC made the qualifier possible.

The final event format will have five games being played. The first four teams have already been determined, with the fifth side to be configured on the day after the former clashes.

"I sincerely hope everyone enjoyed the qualifiers as much as we have, and we look forward to selecting our new Namibian CS:GO Esports team," Nesa president Flip de Bruyn said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team compositions and captains for each of the first four games will be as as follows:

Game 1

Team - Ezee Viljoen (c), Ilario Izaks, Andries Wahl, Jaco Hyman, Tristan Loftie-Eaton;

Team 2 - Pieter Kok, Talon Izaks (c), John Berry, Alan Miller, Maja Carstens;

Game 2

Team 1 - Ezee Viljoen, Jaco Hyman, Ilario Izaks, Talon Izaks (c), Gideon Buys;

Team 2 - Andries Wahl (c), John Berry, Pieter Kok, Alan Miller, Danie Muller;

Game 3

Team 1 - Pieter Kok, Andries Wahl (c), Jaco Hyman, Tristan Loftie-Eaton, Maja Carstens':

Team 2: Ilario Izaks (c), John Berry, Alan Miller, Gideon Buys, Danie Muller;

Game 4

Team 1 - Pieter Kok, Ilario Izaks, Tristan Loftie-Eaton, Maja Carstens (c), John Berry

Team 2 - Andries Wahl, Jaco Hyman (c), Alan Miller, Danie Muller and Gideon Buys.