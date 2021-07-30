Namibia: Why Should the President Be Trusted?

ACCOUNTABILITY, TRANSPARENCY AND anti-corruption rank first and foremost in president Hage Geingob's blueprint action plan for Namibia's development.

The first paragraph of the first pillar of the second Harambee Prosperity Plan states: "Effective governance, responsive institutions and an engaged citizenry are the bedrock of democracy and sustainable development."

Geingob often declares that without his mathematical formula "accountability plus transparency equals trust (A+T=TR)" efforts to develop the country would fail.

It therefore should follow that the president has failed himself dismally with the reappointment this week of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Paulus Noa and his deputy, Erna van der Merwe.

Geingob, using a shortcoming in the more than 20-year-old anti-corruption law that doesn't require public recruitment, hand-picked Noa in such an opaque manner that even MPs who are required to rubber-stamp the decision didn't know why they were summoned to an emergency reopening of parliament.

The president will get his way.

That's because Swapo lawmakers form the majority in parliament, and they always toe the line.

But both Geingob and Swapo should expect a further erosion of trust from the citizenry by going against their own promises.

The reappointment of Noa only serves to confirm that the president has no plan to strengthen anti-corruption measures, contrary to what he keeps saying.

Not only has he failed to follow a transparent process, Geingob's administration, which has been running Namibia for seven years, has not bothered to update laws in order to beef up anti-corruption measures as envisaged in the Harambee plan.

By many accounts Noa has been ineffective in tackling high-profile corruption cases.

After all, that's the essence of an independent anti-corruption watchdog. ACC investigators have accused Noa of blocking cases involving the political elite.

Even with what is now called the Fishrot scandal, the ACC and Noa have for years turned a blind eye until The Namibian, several international news media organisations, Wikileaks and a whistleblower teamed up to expose the rot in October 2019.

Only after that did the ACC and Geingob spring to action.

Geingob has claimed he reported the case about his ministers to Noa several years before the exposés, yet nothing came of it.

How the president can now be convinced that Noa will be effective by giving him five more years boggles the mind.

Geingob and the government have ignored advice from the ombudsman and civil society to tighten the law by also shortening the term of office for the ACC head.

The new appointment extends Noa's term to more than 20 years.That's shameful.

Even his predecessor, Hifikepunye Pohamba, considered less steeped in the machinations of democracy, has put Geingob to shame.

Pohamba advertised to hire the ACC head in 2005/2006, when the anti-corruption body was established.

By contrast, Geingob further presided over a sham whistleblower protection law that was driven by the Fishrot-tainted former minister Sacky Shanghala at a time when Icelandic whistleblower Johannes Stefansson was starting to blow the scheme out of the water.

Geingob has also ignored calls to ditch the regulations and process that spawned the Fishrot scandal.

On this latest score it is easy to conclude that Geingob is not being honest when he says he wants to tackle corruption.

Nor does he live by his mantra of having effective systems, processes and institutions.

In short, Geingob has done nothing concrete to deserve the public's trust.