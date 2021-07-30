Namibia: More Chaos in Parliament As Swapo Bulldozes Through ACC Reappointments

IN a parliamentary session marred by chaos and disruption, Swapo parliamentarians yesterday steamrolled through president Hage Geingob's recommendation to reappoint Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa for another ve-year term.

Noa's deputy Erna van der Merwe's reap- pointment was also con rmed for another five years.

During the sitting, National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi brushed aside opposition arguments that the session was in fact illegal and allowed Swapo to bulldoze through the reappointments through a vote.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani said they would approach the High Court on an urgent basis to nullify the rushed decision to reappoint Noa.

To show their discontent with Katjavivi's rulings, opposition MPs stood up at several occasions and continuously sang the national an- them and walked out of the chamber shortly before the unanimous deci- sion was taken by the remaining Swapo members.

PDM's Elma Dienda loudly played the gospel song 'Lion of Judah" on her mobile phone before she left the chamber.

The ruling party also used its muscle to approve the nomination of Elsie Nghikembua as chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) and Emmerentia Leonard and Joram Rukambe as commissioners.

Yesterday's session was a contin- uation of Tuesday and Wednesday's 'urgent' sitting that was requested by president Hage Geingob for members of the assembly to con- sider the appointments.

Wednesday's session also ended in chaos with the ruling party at- tempting to employ tactics to force MPs into voting on the two items without discussing them.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongel- wa-Amadhila sang the praises of Noa, saying he is a man of integrity and that his good reputation has led to the motion to reappoint him.

"If he was not a man of integrity, he would not have been nominated for this position," she said.

Institute for Public Policy Re- search (IPPR) executive director Graham Hopwood said yesterday: "It is not conductive to have a divide along party lines when it comes to this debate. The procedure of this sitting and the way the speaker handled it is chaotic."

'ILLEGALITY'

The bone of contention during yesterday's session was the manner in which Katjavivi called for the special sitting after the two-day ses- sion called by the president lapsed.

Venaani yesterday argued that the National Assembly was not supposed to meet because the proclamation and invitation were done unprocedurally.

Venaani said yesterday's fracas

showed that Katjavivi violated the Constitution and toed Swapo's caucus line to appoint Noa "by hook or by crook".

"The Constitution is very clear on what should be done in this case. We were invited without a procla- mation by the president. How did the National Assembly get it right to invite MPs to a special session without a proclamation by the president? We hold a very strong view that this session is an illegality, because you want us to steamroll your defender of corruption by hook or by crook," he said.

All People's Party leader Ignatius Shixwameni said Swapo MPs were prepared to do anything to "make a mockery of the lawmaking process in the country".

Rally for Democracy and Pro- gress leader Mike Kavekotora said: "The problem is that the speaker is weak. A point of procedure needs to be dealt with before moving on. However, the speaker did not do that. We are not going to allow the bulldozing. We can go to court."

He pointed out that some oppo- sition members were not present for the special sitting as a result of the ruling made by Katjavivi on Wednesday that the house be adjourned.

Kavekotora further accused justice minister Yvonne Dausab of manipulating the law "to protect Swapo". He said: "She is trying to say the president has the right to extend the proclamation which has already lapsed."

Similarly, PDM MP Vipua Muharukua accused Katjavivi of consulting Swapo leaders on the matter instead of discussing it with all National Assembly members.

"May the nation see and the record re ect the following, that the impartial speaker consulted the deputy speaker, Loide Kasingo, the prime minister, Saara Kuugongel- wa-Amadhila, the secretary general and chief whip of Swapo, Sophia Shaningwa and Hamunyera Ham- byuka, as well as justice minister Yvonne Dausab. This shows a lack of impartiality," he said.

Dausab said the opposition did not represent all citizens and had an equal right to participate in the business of the assembly.

"This right is not unique to them and they are actually the ones that are degenerating the decorum of the house through their disruptive behaviour," she said.