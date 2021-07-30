Mauritius Telecom Rolls Out Its 5G Network

30 July 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

One month after obtaining a 5G license for mobile telephony, MyT Mobile, Mauritius Telecom's mobile network, introduced the 5G service in Mauritius.

The launch ceremony was held at the Hennessy Park hotel in Ebène in the presence of the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Deepak Balgobin and the CEO of Mauritius Telecom, Sherry Singh.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mauritius Telecom, Sherry Singh, stated that the operator is among the first to launch 5G in Africa.

Sherry Singh, said, "We are going to deploy this network with the help of our subscribers. They are the ones who will register to receive the network which is 10 times faster than the current network. The same packages will be maintained."

MyT Mobile subscribers will receive a message to register to connect to the 5G network in the Cybercity regions of Ebène, Trianon, Bagatelle and Réduit.

