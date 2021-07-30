Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, UAE Extends Travel Ban Against Nigeria, South Africa

30 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

Emirates Airline has extended the suspension of its flights from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to at least August 7.

Suspension of flights from South Africa to UAE will also remain in place until the same date.

Recall that the initial suspension of flights was scheduled to end on July 31.

"Affected flight bookings have been cancelled," the airline said in a statement on its website.

Emirates said its decision was in line with the UAE government's directives restricting entry of travellers originating from the two countries.

Those who have travelled through South Africa and Nigeria in the last 14 days will not also be allowed on any Emirates flights heading to Dubai.

"Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763; however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended.

"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," the airline said.

The airline also extended the suspension of inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least August 7, 2021.

