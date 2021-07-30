Nigeria Targets 28 Mini-Grid Project With $9bn

The federal government is constructing about 28 solar mini-grids with a total capacity of 2.1 MW at a cost of $9 billion.

The power asset will provide electricity for approximately 55,000 people residing in the rural regions of the country.

The mini-grids, seven of which are already operational, are being constructed by PowerGen Renewable Energy, the leading developer in Africa of on-grid and off-grid distributed energy.

Each set-up has an average capacity of about 70kW and approximately 4.5 MWh of total battery storage at a typical mini-network volume of around 160 kWh.

Covering about 11,000 connections, the seven sites that are already operational have a total generation capacity of 460 kWp and a storage volume of 1,157 kWh.

When fully operational, the entire project will serve as a base for residential and commercial customers.

The project is being implemented with a loan of $9 billion by Oikocredit, a social impact investor and worldwide cooperative promoting sustainable development through investments in financial inclusion, agriculture and renewable energy.