Nigeria: 18,000 JAMB Candidates to Sit for Mop-Up Exams

Abuja — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that no fewer than 18,000 candidates would sit for its mop-up examinations across the country on Friday, August 6.

The JAMB said that would be conducting the examination to make up for minor hitches, which were recorded during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It said that affected candidates have been notified through text messages on their designated phone numbers and their JAMB profiles.

The board also said that candidates could check using their registration number on http://www.jamb.gov.ng/2021mopup.

A statement that was released yesterday by the Spokesperson of the JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said that for the avoidance of doubt, no candidate whose result has been duly released would be rescheduled for another examination contrary to the sponsored fake news being circulated on social and few mischievous conventional media.

Benjamin said that the affected candidates included those that could not be initially scheduled for examination owing to their inability to procure and supply their mandatory NINs or profile codes before the close of the registration exercise, and few candidates that either encountered peculiar biometric verification problems or failed biometric verification on the examination date.

He said that the affected candidates also include those who were unable to sit for the UTME owing to the clash of timetables of the UTME and the then ongoing NABTEB examinations and whose particulars have been verified and supplied directly to JAMB by NABTEB.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, candidates that have been ascertained by the JAMB to have experienced genuine rescheduling/technical problems as was the case in 30 of the 760 centres used for the examination would be qualified to write the mop up examination.

He added that "adequate screening arrangements have been made to verify such claims and any candidate found to be involved in any form of impersonation will be identified for prosecution."

The JAMB said: "Following a detailed investigation and careful analysis of the highly-successful 2021 UTME, and with due consultation with the National Examination Council (NECO) concerning the timetable of the council's ongoing SSCE, the JAMB has scheduled a mop-up UTME for Friday, August 6, 2021, in some selected locations across the nation.

"The rescheduled candidates are to print fresh examination notification slips containing the venue and time of the examination. The slips are to be printed from the JAMB website https://www.jamb.gov.ng using the candidates' registration number from Sunday, August 1, 2021.

"The board strongly advises candidates to avoid supplying their vital information including registration number to fraudsters who are abound especially in cybercafe(s), tutorial centres springing up almost everywhere in the country as a result of the illicit activities of examination syndicates.

"The CBT centres approved by the JAMB, which are consistently monitored, are relatively more secured for printing examination notification slips by candidates who cannot print such on their own."