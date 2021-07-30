Nigeria: 2023 - Senate Chief Whip Urges INEC to Hold All Elections Same Day

30 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Goddy Egene

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general elections same day in order to reduce cost and rigging.

Kalu said that presidential election as well as the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly elections could be concurrently taken care of on the same day rather than having staggered dates for them.

He said in a statement that was personally signed by him yesterday that holding 2023 elections on the same day would minimise cost, give the electorates opportunity to vote their genuine choice and protect their votes.

Kalu also cited the United States, Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that Nigeria will not be out of place to do same.

The statement reads: "The INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive. The conduct of the elections in different days gives room for rigging, thuggery and several vices. It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.

"When elections are conducted on the same day, popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones unlike different days. The cost of running two days elections will also be saved.

"To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right. When leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted to power, they provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X