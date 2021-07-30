Nigeria: 2023 - Senate Chief Whip Urges INEC to Hold All Elections Same Day

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general elections same day in order to reduce cost and rigging.

Kalu said that presidential election as well as the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly elections could be concurrently taken care of on the same day rather than having staggered dates for them.

He said in a statement that was personally signed by him yesterday that holding 2023 elections on the same day would minimise cost, give the electorates opportunity to vote their genuine choice and protect their votes.

Kalu also cited the United States, Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that Nigeria will not be out of place to do same.

The statement reads: "The INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive. The conduct of the elections in different days gives room for rigging, thuggery and several vices. It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.

"When elections are conducted on the same day, popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones unlike different days. The cost of running two days elections will also be saved.

"To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right. When leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted to power, they provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people."