Nigeria: Cholera Kills 169 in Kano, 191 Hospitalised - Official

Kano State Government has said that the cholera outbreak that ravaged its 44 local governments has killed 169 people, while another 191 are currently hospitalised.

The Director of Public Health of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr Ashiru Rajab stated this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Kano.

Dr Rajab said the casualties were recorded within the last three months in the state.

He added that a total of 5,221 persons were affected with the disease, while about 4, 860 have been discharged.

According to him, about 191 persons affected were currently receiving treatments in various health facilities in the state.

The director urged members of the public to embark on environmental sanitation and personal hygiene, especially in the rural communities.

"We have recorded 5,221 cases in the last three months. About 4,860 were treated and discharged. Currently, we have 191 active cases in different facilities across the state, while 169 deaths were recorded across 41 local government areas of the state," Dr. Rajab said.

"Kano State Government had embarked on massive sensitisation and enlightenment campaign to the general populace especially the rural dwellers on measures needed to be implored in maintaining environmental and personal hygiene to avoid outbreaks.

"Similarly, the government had provided the needed medications such as fluids, drugs and other essential facilities in government hospitals geared towards addressing the menace," he said.