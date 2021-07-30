Nigeria: 1,000 Hunters Join Counterinsurgency Campaigns in Borno

30 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

A total of 1,000 local hunters in Borno State yesterday agreed to join other volunteer security groups in the fight against insurgency.

The state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, chaired the induction of the hunters at Gongulong ward, weeks after each of them completed security vetting by the Department of State Service (DSS) and the military.

The hunters are expected to provide dedicated protection to farmers in the outskirts of Jere, where over 70 farmers were killed in November 2020 as well as farms in parts of Maiduguri Metropolis, Konduga and Mafa Local Government Areas.

The state has, since 2019, engaged the services of thousands of hunters drawn from different parts of northern Nigeria to join the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

"Our local hunters have become part of our success story because of their active involvement in trying to address the security challenges we have been facing in the state".

"This largely prompted us to engage in the recruitment of more hunters to assist our gallant military in their undeniable and commendable efforts to end the insurgency," he said.

