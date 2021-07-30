Liberia: NEC Chairperson, Two Others On Working Visit to Nigeria

National Elections Commission, NEC Chairperson Mrs. Davidetta Brown-Lasanah is at the head of a 3-member delegation is in Abuja, Nigeria for a 4-day working visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, INEC.

The visit is intended to further dialogue on support for Biometric Voter Technology during the 2023 General Elections in Liberia.

A statement from NEC-Liberia Thursday said, the visit to INEC, Nigeria, is pursuant to the Regional ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, (ECONEC), to further discuss Electoral Resource Sharing within the sub-region.

The NEC-Liberia statement issued on 29 July 2021 said other members of the delegation are the Chairperson for the 2023 General Elections, Commissioner Floyd Oxly Sayor, and the Director of Information Technology, IT, James Dogbey.

The NEC-Liberia statement said the proposed pilot project for the possible use of Biometric Voter Registration, (BVR), by the Liberian Elections Management Body, EMB, and the availability and type of Biometric Technology in Nigeria will also form part of the working visit with authorities of INEC-Nigeria.