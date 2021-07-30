Liberia: District #12 Residents Accuse Lawmaker of Provocation

A group of residents of Montserrado County Electoral District #12 has voiced their anger over being allegedly provoked by their Representative Dr. George Beyan Samah, accusing him of intentionally betraying their hopes and aspirations.

Mr. Siaffa Bahn Kemokai, II, chairman of the group under the banner, Alliance to Restore District # 12 of Montserrado County, told a press conference in Monrovia Thursday afternoon, 29 July that their district continues to experience setbacks in all sectors of human transformation: education, health, sanitation, security, infrastructure, and human resource developments under his watch.

"In another development, we would like to state unequivocally that we are bothered, displeased, and provoked because of the way our district is being governed under the stewardship of Rep. George Beyan Samah," Mr. Kemokai said.

On behalf of the group which Kemokai noted has the biggest mandate to advocate for the well-being of the people of District #12, he demanded Rep. Samah to meet their request for a comprehensive report on the usage of China Union funds, and the recent US$30K received by each lawmaker here.

"We demand that [the] District Development Council becomes effective in relating to the masses of the people," Mr. Kemokai added, and further demanded an update on the status of the unfinished district office, the renovation of the two markets (Kesselly Market & Dry Rice Market) as the money was allegedly provided in the district development funds.

Kemokai announced a 90-day ultimatum for Representative Samah to meet these demands, as failure to adhere to them, they will use unspecified actions against the lawmaker because all power is inherent in the people.

He noted that the Alliance to Restore District #12 is a conglomeration of patriots and fellow countrymen who seek to advocate for gender equity, social justice, and the well-being of the constituents in district 12 and Liberia at large.

Mr. Kemokai told the press conference that they have had dialogue and gave the lawmaker a very long period of time surrounding a lot of issues that he allegedly failed to address in the district.

He termed Rep. Samah's action as a disservice to the people, accusing the lawmaker of leaving his house in Stephen Tolbert Estate, District #12 and allegedly moving to New Georgia in District #13, just two months after winning the 2017 election.