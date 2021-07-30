Liberia: Ministry of Gender Identifies With Hospitals and Communities

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MGSP) has provided support to several hospitals and leaderships of several communities in Montserrado County and elsewhere in the country as part of activities marking the 174th Independence of Liberia observed on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Speaking in a news conference on the heels of the July 26 celebration at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town gender minister Piso Saydee Tarr said usually on holidays the ministry distributes gifts and food supplies to children in various communities, but because of mandate from President George Manneh Weah, there was a slight change in protocol.

"The ministry is going into communities this time, to meet with community leaders", she said, noting that the exercise was extended to public and private hospitals.

She said benefiting hospitals include the John F. Kennedy Hospital, Redemption Hospital, J.D.J Hospital, and SOS Hospital.

Minister Tarr described the SOS Hospital as a good partner, adding that whenever there is an emergency health situation, SOS provides medication to children sent from her ministry, and then pays later.

She said the gift and food distribution exercise covers several communities in Monrovia, including Congo Town, 18th and 17th Streets Sinkor, Old Road, Doe Community, Wayzeh Community, Airfield Community, ELWA Community Road, Julue-Ta GSA community, Children's Village, and PHP respectively.

She thanked God for continuously preserving the State, bestowing wisdom on leaders, including those in authority at the ministry of gender, children, and social protection, as they collectively serve the Liberian people.

At the same time she urged parents, caregivers and guardians to keep watch on their children as they move about in the community.

"We want to say that we are under a pandemic. We are aware of Covid-19. So it is even doubly important., right now, we want to ensure that everybody stays healthy, everybody stays masked up and everybody keeps a social distance as possible and keeps washing their hands", said the gender minister.