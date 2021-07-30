Liberia: Pres. Joe Biden Congratulates Liberia

press release

United States President Joe Biden has congratulated the Government and people of Liberia as the West African nation observed 174th Independence Day on Monday, July 26, 2021.

"The United States-Liberia relationship is unique and one of our oldest, and the American and Liberian people share many of the same values, including upholding democracy, respect for human rights, and pursuit of economic prosperity. Working together, we can combat global challenges, such as fighting COVID-19 and climate change, as well as advance our mutual interests, like strengthening democratic institutions and expanding bilateral trade", the Embassy of the United States in Monrovia quotes Mr. Biden as saying.

United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy in a statement on the heels of the 174th Independence Day of Liberia said the United States and Liberia have much in common, including celebrating the independence of their longstanding, vibrant democracies that are just weeks apart.

He said the United States knows so well that upholding these shared values takes constant effort and a renewed commitment to ensure equal opportunity for all, saying, "We are not perfect - we must continually ask ourselves difficult questions. As a government: Are we putting the needs and ambitions of our citizens first? Are we doing so with an eye towards equality and inclusion, and an ear towards the most underserved communities? How can we drive a dynamic economy while also making sure that everyone gets a fair chance to benefit from the prosperity? Are we doing enough to ensure the next generation is better off than this one?"

Ambassador Michael McCarthy said since the days of ex-President Abraham Lincoln, the United States works side-by-side with Liberians in addressing these questions, noting "Whether it is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, or USAID partnering with the Ministry of Health and private clinics to stem this current wave of COVID-19; or the Millennium Challenge Corporation leading the reconstruction of the Mt. Coffee Hydropower plant; or the Department of Defense working alongside the Armed Forces of Liberia to be partners for good; or the Mandela Washington Fellows connecting virtually with U.S. universities this summer to learn skills to benefit their communities here; or the dozens of other connections that Americans and Liberians make every day - actions, he said consistently demonstrate that the U.S deeply values its relationship with Liberia and Liberians.

The U.S. Envoy continued that history shows that together, both countries have inspired each other to achieve more equal, just, and prosperous societies.

"The first African American citizen to address the U.S. Congress, Henry Highland Garnet, eventually became our Consul General to Liberia, and his remains are buried in Monrovia. The first Black head of state to be an overnight guest at the White House or address the U.S. Congress was President Edwin Barclay of Liberia. The first Black Ambassador in U.S. history, Edward Dudley, was our Ambassador to Liberia", Ambassador McCarthy historicized.

He then quoted U.S. Secretary of State Blinken as saying: "The United States proudly stands with our Liberian partners as you celebrate Independence Day. We remain committed to our partnership with Liberia as it strives to strengthen democratic principles and enhance economic growth and investment."