Malawi: President Chakwera Appoints Daughter His Private Secretary

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has hired his daughter Violet as a personal assistant in the Office of the President and then forwarded her to work with her mother, First Lady Monica Chakwera.

This appointment was confirmed by Gospel Kazako, who is the country's Minister of Information.

Kazako made the statement as he launched a defence of the President's decision to fly with three family members to the United Kingdon while on official duty.

The trio, he argued, is set to play various roles.

"For instance, Mr Kampondeni is the President's Executive Assistant and Director of Communications, Ms Violet Chakwera is the Personal Assistant to the First Lady while it is traditional worldwide that the First Lady accompanies the President on his travels," said Kazako.

There had been reports that Violet was appointed as third secretary to the Malawi Mission to the European Union in Brussels.

But President Chakwera, in an interview with the BBC yesterday, denied appointing his daughter to the role and challenged those making allegations to check on their facts.

Still, it is expected that Violet will be receiving a higher salary while working as Personal Assistant to the First Lady which is Grade 3.

The position of the third secretary at Malawi is in Grade 7.

Chakwera, 66, also a pastor and Arsenal fan, was elected into office in June 2020 and promised to stamp out corruption but has increasingly had to justify allegations he practices nemptism.