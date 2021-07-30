South Africa: Minister of Police Bheki Cele Tells Parliament He Was Unaware of Sitole 'Grabber' Court Case Finding

30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has told Parliament's police committee he knew 'nothing' about a high court ruling that his national commissioner had been in breach of his duties while Khehla Sitole, in turn, said any talk of his resignation was 'premature'.

The two most senior leaders in the country's law enforcement cluster, who have been at each other's throats for some time, appeared virtually before the committee on Thursday, 29 July in the aftermath of a massive intelligence failure after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on 7 July led to violence and looting.

More than 300 deaths were recorded during nine days of volatile unrest across the country which saw shops, malls, cars, trucks and warehouses vandalised, looted and set alight as supporters of the former president went on a rampage in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On Wednesday, 28 July Daily Maverick reported that the Supreme Court of Appeal had, on 30 June, dismissed an application by Sitole and two of his deputies to appeal against a scathing judgment handed down by the Gauteng High Court in January.

Appeal court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty' - his job as head of SAPS now untenable

Back then, Judge...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

