Tanzania: Petit Man Becomes a Father for the Second Time

Esma Platnumz ex-husband Petit Man Wakuache has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife.

Esma is the sister of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

Petit Man took to social media to share the good news of his son's birth, Kian who was born on July 28, 2021.

"Kwanza ahsante sana Mungu kwa kila kitu. Pili Mama Mtoto @official_dodo66 wangu kuwa mvumilivu nakuonesha mapenzi yaukweli bila kujali lolote. Tatu Mungu Ametubariki mtoto wa kiume @petit_junior01 siku 28/7/2021 hakika Mungu ni mwema. Naipenda sana familia yangu Nawapenda sana wanangu," wrote Petit Man wakuache on Instagram.

Wakuache is reported to have tied the note in 2018 a few months after breaking up with Esma who also is his baby mama.

Esma and Petit Man's relationship collapsed on infidelity claims.

She later married a Tanzanian businessman in a lavish wedding in Dar es Salaam but later separated under unknown circumstances.

Petit Man and Esma share one child namely Taraj Wakuache.

