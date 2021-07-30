Rwanda: Pegasus Campaign Aimed At Undermining Rwandan Courts - Biruta

Reports linking Rwanda in the use of Pegasus are designed to undermine the gains made by the country's judicial system, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vincent Biruta has said, stressing that the accusations are politically motivated.

Rwanda has maintained its stance that it doesn't use the Israel-made software to spy on targets, saying that the government doesn't possess this technical capability in any form.

Biruta who was speaking at a press conference, Thursday, used the occasion to poke holes in the methodology used to come up with the accusations, saying that it was dubious.

"It is also important to note the dubious methodology used in coming up with these accusations: only 0.1 per cent of the phone numbers on their list have been forensically examined, and only half of those had traces of Pegasus," he said at a joint press conference alongside Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Spokesperson, Col. Ronald Rwivanga.

No one knows where the list comes from, or what being on the list even means, he added.

The false accusations, he underscored, are part of an ongoing campaign to cause tensions between Rwanda and other countries, and also sow disinformation about Rwanda domestically and internationally.

Undermining court proceedings

Another element of the Pegasus campaign, the minister said, is the recent 'pressure and tentative' meddling with court proceedings from those who 'teach' us about the independence of courts and equitable justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the accusations is that the Rwanda government used Pegasus to spy on Carine Kanimba, the daughter of terror suspect, Paul Rusesabagina.

Rusesabagina is charged with nine counts, including forming an illegal armed group, financing terror activities, murder as an act of terror, kidnap as an act of terror, arson as an act of terror, among others

While further commenting on the Pegasus accusations, Biruta said that "those who accuse you of not respecting the right to fair trial are the ones dictating you on how the court should read its verdict."

"This is simply racism and condescendence," he asserted.

Consequently, Biruta pointed out, "Those who accuse you of being authoritarian are the ones giving you ultimatums of what needs to be done and immediately."

The Government of Rwanda, he noted, will not cede to any pressures and will deliver justice in all fairness, "as it is our constitutional responsibility to the people."