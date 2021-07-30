South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Agricultural Workers Getting Vaccinated

press release

Yesterday, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, visited the Western Cape Government's Covid-19 vaccination facility at the Satellite Health Facility at Bovlei Farm in Wellington, where approximately 500 agri-workers lined up for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Minister Meyer was accompanied by Alderman Conrad Poole, Executive Mayor of Drakenstein Municipality and Councilor Rita Andreas, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Rural Development.

During the visit, Alderman Poole thanked the Western Cape Health Department, Cape Winelands District Municipality, Councilor Andreas, the health workers and all the departments who joined hands to make the vaccination session a success.

Poole: "They have done a great job in making this initiative possible. It is going very well."

"It is absolutely fantastic that our various role players can work together to ensure that our agricultural workers have a chance to fight this virus that is causing us so much heartache."

Dr Meyer said it was vital that we encourage people to vaccinate against the virus.

Meyer: "It is a wonderful programme. Our agri - workers and our farmers in the vicinity are here to get vaccinated, and it is fantastic to see them arrive in their numbers to do so."

"We need to achieve herd immunity, and today is another critical step towards that goal. I have a great appreciation for the crucial role of our medical staff. In addition, our agri-workers play an essential role in the food value chain in the Western Cape."

"We are urging all the people of the Cape Winelands to take part in the vaccination program so that we can beat this virus."