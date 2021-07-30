South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Agricultural Workers Getting Vaccinated

30 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, visited the Western Cape Government's Covid-19 vaccination facility at the Satellite Health Facility at Bovlei Farm in Wellington, where approximately 500 agri-workers lined up for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Minister Meyer was accompanied by Alderman Conrad Poole, Executive Mayor of Drakenstein Municipality and Councilor Rita Andreas, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Rural Development.

During the visit, Alderman Poole thanked the Western Cape Health Department, Cape Winelands District Municipality, Councilor Andreas, the health workers and all the departments who joined hands to make the vaccination session a success.

Poole: "They have done a great job in making this initiative possible. It is going very well."

"It is absolutely fantastic that our various role players can work together to ensure that our agricultural workers have a chance to fight this virus that is causing us so much heartache."

Dr Meyer said it was vital that we encourage people to vaccinate against the virus.

Meyer: "It is a wonderful programme. Our agri - workers and our farmers in the vicinity are here to get vaccinated, and it is fantastic to see them arrive in their numbers to do so."

"We need to achieve herd immunity, and today is another critical step towards that goal. I have a great appreciation for the crucial role of our medical staff. In addition, our agri-workers play an essential role in the food value chain in the Western Cape."

"We are urging all the people of the Cape Winelands to take part in the vaccination program so that we can beat this virus."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X