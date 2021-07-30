South Africa: Khopotso Bodibe - Covid Robs Us of Another Wonderful Human, Journalist and Activist

30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Maverick Citizen

Khopotso Bodibe, beloved brother, friend, colleague, journalist, activist and wonderful human became another Covid statistic this week. Friends and colleagues, old and more recent, shared their memories.

Khopotso Mangoenyane Bodibe, or Khops, as he was known, was one-in-a-million. The tributes posted below recall his humanity, his love, his compassion, his big booming laugh and the incredibly important work he not only did as a journalist, but as a social justice journalist at the height of South Africa's heartbreaking and deadly HIV denialism years.

Week after week, Khops would produce his "Living with HIV" package which was broadcast in more than one language on SABC radio stations and community radio. It was groundbreaking work.

Khops was a colleague and friend; we drove thousands of kilometres to report on the HIV epidemic in our country, slept in many dodgy places, shared many meals and discussed everything from life to love to safe sex to cooking a pig's head. His social media pages reveal how he urged people to mask up, get the vaccine and not to listen to the denialists.

It is cruel that Covid has taken another of the good ones while he waited his turn to get the vaccine.

Khops...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

