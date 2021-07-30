Namibia: Ethnix Scores Ultimate Collaboration Nomination

30 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibian award-winning musical duo Ethnix is flying the Namibian flag high once again - this time by bagging a nomination to the Russian Bear South Africa ultimate collaboration competition.

The 'Open Up' hitmakers have made it to the Top 9 finalist squad and Top 3 in the Music collaboration category.

The duo will go head-to-head against South African artists Asah M and Ndjabulo-RSA to scoop a creative collaboration with the Russian Bear brand ambassadors, Nadia Nakai and Blaq Diamond, or win a cash prize of R250 000.

Reacting to the news on Tuesday evening, the duo, comprising Page and Etjo, took to social media to share a post of the nomination and pleading to the nation to help them win by commenting 'Ethnixnamibia' under Russian Bear Vodka's post on all the social media pages.

Speaking to VIBEZ!, Page, who was still overwhelmed with excitement, said scooping a nomination across the Namibian borders is a blessing.

"It is a sign that we are headed in the right direction - not only as artists but as Namibians. Now, we have a chance to show children who aspire to follow in our footsteps that nothing is impossible," he said.

Ethnix can be categorised as a very versatile and unique duo with their very uncommon music, fusing hip-hop, afro-pop and RnB with traditional elements.

The pair's come-up is nothing short of extraordinary, and their journey has been inspirational since entering the mainstream music industry in 2014.

Having started from the bottom, Page said they aim to teach young people that "if you dream big, you achieve big".

Etjo urged their fans to follow the Russian bear social media pages and vote as many times as possible. Voting closes on the 3rd of August 2021.

