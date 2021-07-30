South Africa: From Homemade Nougat to Inventor of Fine Things

analysis

Gilly Walters began making nougat in her kitchen in Hilton in the KZN Midlands to make ends meet and created a confectionery legacy.

The author supports The Seed Fund which provides two balanced meals a day for children living in Malacca Informal Settlement in Durban North. To help contact The Seed Fund.

Serendipity is a wonderful thing. One minute you're ambling around a charming country development called Piggly Wiggly in the KZN Midlands, stepping over the tracks of a miniature train, and then bam! It's as if you've been transported to Paris and find yourself staring longingly into the display window of a confiserie. Welcome to nougat and nostalgia.

The Wedgewood Nougat emporium is a tactile experience extraordinaire. Pretty pastel-hued boxes have been carefully curated on shelves. Mini hat boxes filled with bon bons are adorned with hand-tied bows. Petite boxes are sealed with 2D golden bees. The sensory overload renders you momentarily incapable of deciding where to start, but then you're brought back to reality with a warm African welcome from manager, Paddington Ngwenya. Looking dapper in a formal white shirt, black tie and tailored apron, he patiently talks you through a tasting of the free samples, and his...