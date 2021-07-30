South Africa: From Homemade Nougat to Inventor of Fine Things

30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tracy Gielink

Gilly Walters began making nougat in her kitchen in Hilton in the KZN Midlands to make ends meet and created a confectionery legacy.

The author supports The Seed Fund which provides two balanced meals a day for children living in Malacca Informal Settlement in Durban North. To help contact The Seed Fund.

Serendipity is a wonderful thing. One minute you're ambling around a charming country development called Piggly Wiggly in the KZN Midlands, stepping over the tracks of a miniature train, and then bam! It's as if you've been transported to Paris and find yourself staring longingly into the display window of a confiserie. Welcome to nougat and nostalgia.

The Wedgewood Nougat emporium is a tactile experience extraordinaire. Pretty pastel-hued boxes have been carefully curated on shelves. Mini hat boxes filled with bon bons are adorned with hand-tied bows. Petite boxes are sealed with 2D golden bees. The sensory overload renders you momentarily incapable of deciding where to start, but then you're brought back to reality with a warm African welcome from manager, Paddington Ngwenya. Looking dapper in a formal white shirt, black tie and tailored apron, he patiently talks you through a tasting of the free samples, and his...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

