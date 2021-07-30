Namibia: Superb Diekmann Powers Into Final... Jonas in Action Tomorrow

Namibian rower Maike Diekmann yesterday again delivered another outstanding performance in the women's single sculls C/D semifinals at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, finishing third to secure her place in the C final set for today.

Currently in her first Olympics, Diekmann has been in exceptional form since her opening race, which saw her sailing smoothly from the opening heats straight into the quarterfinals and then semifinals, where she clocked a commendable time of 7:40.77.

Action will continue this weekend for Team Namibia when boxer Jonas Junias Jonas gets his Tokyo Olympics campaign underway tomorrow against Australia's Harry Garside (24) in the Round-of-16 of the men's lightweight category.

The 27-year-old Jonas will be making his second appearance at the Olympics, having made his debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, where he failed for progress past the preliminary rounds.

For this year's Olympics, Namibia dispatched a total of 11 athletes, seven coaches, two mechanics (for the bicycles), one doctor, one physiotherapist and three officials to represent the country in various sport codes.

Namibia made her debut at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain and has featured at every Olympic Games since. In total, Namibia has won a total of four medals at all editions of the games - all silver medals won by Frank Fredericks in athletics.