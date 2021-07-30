Namibia: Ninakay Officially Online

30 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Nina Katangana recently celebrated another milestone by launching her service-offering website, NINAKAY.com

Katangana is offering different courses in television presenting, television news anchoring and radio news anchoring.

She told VIBEZ! it is a milestone for her career to finally be able to launch the website, which is essentially the gateway to her service offering.

"I'm extremely happy and proud that I've come this far. It was the next logical step to take for the direction in which my brand and legacy are moving. Additionally, there is a huge gap in the industry that has been yearning to be filled," she explained.

The media maven said the idea has been coming on for a long time.

She feels the website makes sense in the current climate we find ourselves in and with Covid-19's restrictions and regulations.

"Aspiring TV presenters, TV news anchors and radio news anchors can now all be trained virtually and remotely. It doesn't matter in which part of Namibia or the world you find yourself in, you will have access to my services via the website."

So far, the response has been incredible, she said, as people truly have a keen interest in this side of the media coin.

Her courses also help with confidence building in public speaking, which is a tool that everyone should essentially have, she believes.

As for brand Nina Katangana, she feels the sky is the limit: "The ultimate goal and dream for the brand is to have its own broadcasting network, Nina Kay TV. That should be a reality in the next five-six years - maybe less. The definition of television and communication has changed from what we traditionally know it, and I want to be one of the pioneers of that ever-evolving train".

Not only will the website cater to the services mentioned, but it will eventually evolve as time goes by.

"Ever so often, we will delve into the other aspects of broadcasting too, such as producing for TV and directing for TV - to name a few. These courses will be facilitated by seasoned experts in their fields, who have years of hands-on experience. So, exciting times lie ahead," she ended.

