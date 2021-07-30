Namibia: Mex the Producer Lives and Breathes Music

Natangwe Mexico Linus (28) is one of the biggest music producers in the northern regions, and produces albums for many musicians.

After failing to obtain enough points in grade 12, he tried Namcol to upgrade his subjects but did not make it, so he decided to hustle and start his studio, where he is currently doing music production.

He started his music career when he was still in school at Okalongo SSS in 2008, where he had a group called LMKD (Lil Mex and King Dalla).

"While doing Namcol, I moved to Ongwediva, where I started my studio, YKMP (Young King Music Production).

"Ongwediva had so many studios, so I decided to move my studio to Ondangwa because I felt like there is no competition at Ondangwa when it comes to music production," he explained.

He told VIBEZ! that when he got to Ondangwa, he created a group, called the Young Kings, where he was joined by some artists like Kaboi Kamakhili, Pex, Smacx 69, D Square Namibia - just to mention a few.

So, he continued running his studio, which is one of his biggest sources of income to support his family.

Linus added that he mostly spends his time working on projects of other artists like D Square, Young Kasi , Fillyzo Nam Water and Efundja.

"I also give classes to many producers who are now currently making waves in the industry, like D Square Namibia, DeBlame and Mr Mc Sydney.

"I have faced lots of challenges, especially in the beginning. It was never easy because I had no money to buy studio equipment and the rent was also expensive for me," he said. Linus said he also has music videos under his belt; so far, he has shot six to seven videos.

He added that he learned how to shoot videos when he used to help to shoot Ndjeke Yamalimba's films, from where he started to do it on his own.

"I want my label to be one of the best and biggest music labels, and at least maybe win an award to build a big studio for the north," he explained.

He remains committed to his craft to ensure that his productions are the best, especially coming from the northern region and also to make local artists happy.

"To my fellow youth, do what makes you happy; don't lose your focus. Surround yourself with the right people who can uplift you. There is a time when you feel defeated but don't give up," he advised.