South Africa: Hooked On Hake and Slap Chips

30 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Lais Emond

It's the way those succulent white flakes slide over one another. Hake skin and batter stick slightly to the newsprint. In their own saliva-inducing aura of salt and vinegar, potato chips lie alongside the fish, slap and simple.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi feeding schemes with food 'rescued' from the food chain. Please support them here.

When we up here in Jozi say we want fish and chips, we mean hake and chips. Then, even when the chips are the double fried and crispy sort, we still want vinegar and salt shaken over them.

We don't really want the fancy fish. Sometimes someone has snoek because it's a nice fish but it isn't a nicer fish and chips fish. Some places want us to have kingklip and chips, as if hake isn't wonderful enough especially under creamy-golden batter. Kingklip is not for fish and chips. Actually it's not for much when there's hake already and it's not quite as green as Cape hake on the SASSI list anyway.

I rather like the fact that all my favourite hakes and chips turn out to be from places owned by South Africans of other origins. Like...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X