Mauritius: Commission of Inquiry On Betamax Ltd - Swearing-in Ceremony of Chairperson and Commissioners

30 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chairperson and the Commissioners of a Commission of Inquiry on Betamax Ltd was held, this afternoon, at the State House, Le Réduit, in the presence of the President, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

In line with section 2 (2) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, Mrs Carol Green-Jokhoo, Puisne Judge, has been appointed as Chairperson and Dr Pushpawant Boodhun and Mr Kodados Mosafeer as Commissioners. They will be responsible to inquire into and report on, inter alia, the circumstances in which the contract for the transport of petroleum products to Mauritius was awarded to Betamax Ltd and the circumstances which subsequently led to the termination of the said contract.

In a statement, Mrs Carol Green-Jokhoo stated that she is honored for the trust placed on herself and the Commissioners to conduct the Commission of Inquiry. She added that preliminary works need to be carried out in terms of logistics and organisation before the start of the Commission of Inquiry.

She also informed that communiques will be issued as regards the Terms of Reference of the Commission and to inform the public to come forward to table documents and information pertaining to the Commission of Inquiry.

