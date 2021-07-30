Mauritius: Awareness Campaigns Commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

press release

Awareness campaigns were organised by the Mauritius Police Force (MPF), today, to commemorate the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, at two venues namely, the Plaisance Shopping Village, in Rose Belle, and the Mahogani Shopping Promenade, in Beau Plan. The World Day against Trafficking in Persons is observed on 30 July yearly since 2014.

The aim of these campaigns is to sensitise the public, in particular the youth, about the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights. The theme chosen by the MPF for the awareness campaigns is 'Ensemble, faisons bloc contre le trafic humain'.

As such, Officers from the Crime Prevention Unit, the Police Family Protection Unit, the Passport and Immigration Office, and the Brigade pour la Protection des Mineurs were at the shopping malls in Rose Belle and Beau Plan to distribute anti-human trafficking posters, flyers and pamphlets to the public. Same will also distributed in schools and public offices.

It is recalled that the awareness campaigns kicked-off yesterday at the Bagatelle Mall and will also be held tomorrow at La City in Trianon.