South Africa: Finding the Real Arniston and Running Fowl of a Weekend of Luxury

I have learned in a long life that spontaneity is not necessarily a trustworthy thing, not least where food is involved. I first discovered this on an impromptu visit to Arniston, but this story is not so much about a trip to the seaside as a frozen chicken.

The author supports Isabelo, chef Margot Janse's charity which feeds school children every day. Please support them here

A long time ago (I hasten to add this was when I was between marriages), I was contemplating a weekend of solitude, wine and cleaning out the Tupperware drawer.

The children's father (that's what you called your ex-husband back then) had our young offspring for the weekend and I was in our features department at The Cape Times enjoying a champagne Friday with my colleagues.

Champagne Fridays occurred when we had met all the deadlines, hit the targets and got all our pages off stone by lunchtime. We would get some bubbly in and toast ourselves prior to going to the press club downstairs at the Café Royal in Cape Town's Church Street.

My phone rang, one of those large things on a desk, nobody had cell phones then. It was a male friend...