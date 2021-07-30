South Africa: Actor and Filmmaker Shona Ferguson Dies at 47

30 July 2021
allAfrica.com

Filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson, 47, has died, ENCA reports.

Ferguson was married to Connie Ferguson, and was well-known for his roles in Generations and The Queen, and his most recent role in The Kings of Joburg on Netflix.

He had reportedly undergone a heart operation at the Milpark hospital in Johannesburg a week ago after complaining of chest pains.

Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation, told News24 that he died from Covid-19 related complications.

Born in Botswana in 1974, Ferguson started a production company in 2010 and, with his wife Connie, starred in  the company's first TV production, Rockville, in 2013 . TV channel  Mzansi Magic renewed the show for season five this year.

