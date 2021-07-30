South Africa: Actor and Filmmaker Shona Ferguson Dies at 47

Filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson, 47, has died, ENCA reports.

Ferguson was married to Connie Ferguson, and was well-known for his roles in Generations and The Queen, and his most recent role in The Kings of Joburg on Netflix.

He had reportedly undergone a heart operation at the Milpark hospital in Johannesburg a week ago after complaining of chest pains.

Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation, told News24 that he died from Covid-19 related complications.

Born in Botswana in 1974, Ferguson started a production company in 2010 and, with his wife Connie, starred in the company's first TV production, Rockville, in 2013 . TV channel Mzansi Magic renewed the show for season five this year.