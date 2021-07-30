Uganda: Cheptegei, Kiplimo Earn Uganda First Olympics 2020 Medals

30 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David Vosh Ajuna

Ugandan athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo paired up Friday to earn the country it's first ever double medals in the Olympics men's 10000m final.

Joshua Cheptegei put up a spirited last minute run to catch up with the eventual men's 10000m final winner, Ethiopia's Selemon Barega.

Barega, 21, timed his last-lap sprint to perfection to win the first athletics gold of the Games in 27min 43.22sec.

Cheptegei claimed silver in 27:43.63 with teammate Jacob Kiplimo taking bronze in 27:43.88 as Uganda registered its maiden medals at the summer games.

Another Ugandan, Stephen Kissa pulled out of the race just over 19 minutes for reasons yet to be known.

UPDATE: Uganda's Stephen Kissa pulls out of the men's 10000m final after close to 19 minutes during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. #MonitorSport #MonitorUpdates

