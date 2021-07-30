South Africa: Luke Dale-Roberts Announces Closure of Famed Woodstock Eatery

analysis

After 11 starry years and earning a place among the top 50 restaurants in the world, Cape Town's arguably most famous restaurant will bow out gracefully at the end of September 2021.

There you are, quietly minding your own business on a Thursday afternoon, contemplating what bottle of wine to open with dinner, and a massive email bombshell drops: The Test Kitchen is closing. Forever.

Cue klaxons as the Cape Town - and the rest of the world probably - food loving community drops its collective jaws. Social media explodes. My wine gets sadly pushed aside as I call Dale-Roberts for his comments. Actually, the wine part is a lie; this is a story that needs a glass of something good on the side to aid digestion of the news.

The Test Kitchen opened at the Old Biscuit Mill in November 2010 and the following year Dale-Roberts was crowned Chef Of The Year at the Eat Out awards. That was only the beginning of a string of accolades; year by year The Test Kitchen climbed the ranks of The World's 50 Best Restaurants by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna... first at number 74, then 61, and in 2014 it cracked...