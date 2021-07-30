Uganda: Silver for Cheptegei, Bronze for Kiplimo

RESULT - Kiplimo is Olympic Champion

10,000m final

Barega Gold

Cheptegei Silver

Kiplimo Bronze

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Ethiopia's Selemo Barega won the 10,000m final in s slow time of 27:43.22, denying Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei (27:43.63) and Jacob Kiplimo (27:43.88) who settled for silver and bronze.

It was a season best time for world record holder Cheptegei, but it was not enough for his much cherished gold.

Uganda's only gold medals at the Olympics remain from John Akii Bua and Stephen Kiprotich.

Akii Bua clocked 47.82 in that Munich Olympics final in Germany to take a phenomenal 0.3 seconds off the world record set by the then greatest hurdler David Hemery four years earlier. More remarkable, was he run that final from the inside lane - considered the least favorite position in the one lap race.

In London 2012, Stephen Kiprotich was also an outsider going into the last event of the Olympics, the marathon.

After toying with favourites from Kenya and Ethiopia, Kiprotich raced to the front with six kms remaining to win the men's Olympic marathon in two hours eight minutes 11 seconds.

Twice world champion Abel Kirui came second, with then London marathon champion Wilson Kipsang third.

UGANDA history at the Olympics

MEDALS BY GAMES

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total

1956 Melbourne 0 0 0 0

1960 Rome 0 0 0 0

1964 Tokyo 0 0 0 0

1968 Mexico City 0 1 1 2

1972 Munich 1 1 0 2

1980 Moscow 0 1 0 1

1984 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0

1988 Seoul 0 0 0 0

1992 Barcelona 0 0 0 0

1996 Atlanta 0 0 1 1

2000 Sydney 0 0 0 0

2004 Athens 0 0 0 0

2008 Beijing 0 0 0 0

2012 London 1 0 0 1

2016 Rio de Janeiro 0 0 0 0

Totals (15 games) 2 3 2 7

SOURCE: wikipedia