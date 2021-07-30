Uganda: 1,292 Uce Results Withheld Over Malpractice

30 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda National Examination board on Friday said it had withheld 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) for 1,292 candidate over examination malpractice.

"A total of 1,292 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. This number was 1,825 in 2019," said Uneb executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo before adding that the affected candidates will be given a fair hearing.

Mr Odongo who made the remarks while releasing results at State House Nakasero added that examination centres from which results are withheld will be notified through their portals.

"The measures put in resulted in a welcome reduction in the cases of malpractice. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics have been most affected, with external assistance, collusion among candidates, and impersonation and script substitution as the common cases," he added.

In 2020, 330,592 candidates (165,251 males and 165,341 females) appeared for the examination compared to 333,060 candidates who appeared for the examination in 2019.

This is a decrease of 2,468 (-0.7%) candidates.

Related

"The number of females who sat was more than that of males by 90 candidates," Mr Odongo added.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X