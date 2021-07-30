Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Cash in On Wadi

CAPS United have cashed in on the transfer of striker Ishmael Wadi, who has agreed a two-year deal with South Africa GladAfrica Championship side, JDR Stars.

Wadi, who was the most consistent player for the Green Machine during the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup, impressed his new employers, after spending one week in Pretoria, on trials.

The move made good business sense for Makepekepe since there is no domestic football, currently taking place because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The prolific winger had five months left on his contract.

And, with the uncertainty gripping domestic football, the best Makepekepe could do was to sell him, and make a profit.

The total value of the transfer could not be established yesterday.

Wadi's manager, Gibson Mahachi, yesterday confirmed the deal had been sealed.

"The move has been confirmed. All the papers have been signed and CAPS United have agreed to let him go. So, he signed a two-year deal, with a further one-year option," said Mahachi.

"Obviously, Wadi is excited because this could turn out to be his breakthrough.

"You also have to consider that it's a chance for him to play football since there is no football being played here at the moment.

"It's his first time to go outside Zimbabwe and all he has to do is to perform. If he does that, then more doors are likely to open for him, and this is good for his career."

Wadi had attracted a number of suitors, including some clubs in Tanzania, after his storming start to life, at the Green Machine.

The speedy forward signed for Makepekepe, from Harare City, at the beginning of 2020.

But, he spent the first year grounded as domestic football failed to take off, last year.

The 28-year-old was one of the best performers, when a window opened this year, for top-flight football to return, following a drop, in Covid-19 cases.

He virtually carried CAPS United on his shoulders, scoring four goals in five outings, to keep the Harare giants in contention, in the Chibuku Super Cup, before the tournament, was suspended again.

It came as a shock to many fans, when the winger was left out for the COSAFA Cup, held in South Africa recently, where the Warriors embarrassed the nation, with below-par performances.

In another development, Zimbabwe international forward, Charlton Mashumba, has bounced back in the South African top-flight league.

Mashumba was unveiled by ambitious newcomers in the DStv Premiership, Sekhukune United, yesterday along with former Black Leopards defender, Edwin Gyimah (30).

"Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the 29-year-old Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City FC) and Edwin Gyimah (30) from Black Leopards FC ahead of the 2021/22 season," said the club in a statement.

Mashumba was recently released by GladAfrica Championship side Polokwane City where he spent three years.

The forward played in the second-tier with Polokwane City last year following their relegation in 2019.

Mashumba had earlier stints with Highlands Park, as well as Jomo Cosmos, a club he helped gain promotion, with 17 goals, in the 2014/15 season.

Sekhukune United are home to veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, Walter Musona and Macclive Phiri.

The side have been busy on the market, in recent days, and they announced the signing of another Zimbabwe international Talent Chawapihwa.

Former Harare City utility man Learnmore Muyambo has also secured a move Down South after joining Marumo Gallants, formerly Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwe youth international is another player who was overlooked by Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, for the COSAFA Cup.

His new team will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup this year after winning the Nedbank Cup last season in South Africa.

Marumo Gallants have appointed French tactician, Sebastien Migne, as their new head coach.

Migne previously coached Kenya and Equatorial Guinea senior national teams.