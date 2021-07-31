Nigeria: Lagos State Govt Shuts Ladipo Market

31 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun James

The Lagos State Government has shut down the nation's largest auto spare part market, Ladipo Market, in Mushin Local Government Area of the state indefinitely.

The government accused the traders of contravening repeated environmental warnings against indiscriminate dumping of junk auto parts

THISDAY checks has it that the order from government was carried out by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) which sealed the market in the early hours of yesterday.

Closure of the market was confirmed through a statement by Assistant Director of Public Affairs for LAWMA, Hakeem Akinleye, who lamented that the deplorable state of the environment within and around the market is appalling.

According to LAWMA, the market would remain shut until the traders turned a new leaf by adhering to the environmental laws that were put in place to protect the environment and residents.

It appealed to other markets and business centres in Lagos to shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other related environmental offences to avoid suffering the same fate as Ladipo Market.

The waste authority stated that the infractions could not be overlooked due to flagrant acts of improper waste disposal that could aid an outbreak of disease across the state.

The agency assured residents of Lagos that it would leave no stone unturned in making sure sanitation law defaulters were adequately penalised for their actions to serve as a deterrent to others considering to embark on such.

LAWMA urged traders in markets across the state, as well as other residents, to support LAWMA in its efforts to rid the environment of waste pollution, adding that people should patronise assigned PSP operators and pay their waste bills promptly.

