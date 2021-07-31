Nigeria's d'Tigers Fall to Italy, Crash Out of Olympics

31 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria men's basketball team, D'Tigers, on Saturday morning, lose their third Group B game in the men's basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy.

It was their third loss, and they finished bottom of their group.

Details later

