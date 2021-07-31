Nigeria: Kwara Governor Appoints New Lafiagi Emir

31 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — IlorinThe Kwara State Government has appointed Mohammed Kudu Kawu as the 14th Emir of Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of the state, ending days of intense lobbying by top indigenes of the community.

Kawu's appointment followed the death of the former emir, Alhaji Sa'adu Kawu Haliru at the Abuja National Hospital early this month at the age of 86, after spending 46 years on the throne.

The death of Haliru had sparked interest from prominent indigenes of the community, including former a governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi and his sons to fill the hitherto vacant stool.

Kawu, it was gathered, was a manager in the defunct Skye Bank (now Polaris) in Kano State before his new elevation to the throne.

An official statement on behalf of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq yesterday through the press secretary of the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, Oba Azeez, congratulated the new monarch, describing it as a well deserved appointment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X