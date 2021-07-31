Nigeria: Kwara Governor Appoints New Lafiagi Emir

Ilorin — IlorinThe Kwara State Government has appointed Mohammed Kudu Kawu as the 14th Emir of Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of the state, ending days of intense lobbying by top indigenes of the community.

Kawu's appointment followed the death of the former emir, Alhaji Sa'adu Kawu Haliru at the Abuja National Hospital early this month at the age of 86, after spending 46 years on the throne.

The death of Haliru had sparked interest from prominent indigenes of the community, including former a governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi and his sons to fill the hitherto vacant stool.

Kawu, it was gathered, was a manager in the defunct Skye Bank (now Polaris) in Kano State before his new elevation to the throne.

An official statement on behalf of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq yesterday through the press secretary of the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, Oba Azeez, congratulated the new monarch, describing it as a well deserved appointment.