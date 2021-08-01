Sudan: Foreign Minister Concludes Visit to Bahrain

Khartoum / Manama — Sudan's federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maryam El Sadig El Mahdi returned to Khartoum on Thursday, concluding a successful four-day visit to Bahrain, during which she met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and a number of senior Bahraini officials.

The bilateral Sudanese-Bahraini talks expressed the strong and deeply rooted bonds linking the two sisterly countries, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on July 29.

The FA Minister flew to the Bahraini capital of Manama on Monday, in response to an official invitation from her counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. In the evening, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received her at the Al Sakhir Palace in Manama.

The king hailed the official opening of the Sudanese embassy in the Kingdom, and reiterated Bahrain's support to Sudan's efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and development.

On Tuesday, El Mahdi had the opportunity to meet with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) visiting Manama.

El Mahdi briefed the WHO official on the health situation in Sudan, in particular the recent rapid spread of COVID-19 in Red Sea state. She requested the UN health organisation to provide the Sudanese with electronic programmes that helps the federal Health Ministry to follow up the developments in the country.

The next day, she spoke with the Bahraini Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, the FA Minister, and the Minister of Finance, mainly about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown Prince expressed the readiness of his country to support Sudan in combating the coronavirus by providing the Sudanese medical sector with 10 oxygen generating devices.

During her meeting with Fawziya Zainal, Speaker of the Bahraini House of Representatives, on Wednesday, El Mahdi praised Bahrain's support for the empowering of Arab women. She pointed to the need to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and mutual visits to exchange experiences.

She said that the conditions in Sudan are now favourable for women to be given their full share in the transitional Legislative Council - that is still to be formed.

The Sudanese FA Minister also inaugurated the new premises of the Sudanese Embassy in Bahrain.