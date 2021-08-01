Malawi: Sports Authorities Urged to Invest in Up-and-Coming Athlete Asimenye Simwaka

Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC), Ministry of Sports Malawi National Council of Sports as well as the Athletics Association of Malawi to invest in Alimenye Simwaka and other young athletes, who have the same potential manifested by Asimenye at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Asimenye broke the national record on Friday when she clocked 11:68 seconds in Women's 100m round 1-Heat 1 but failed to qualify for the semifinals as she was last.

Asimenye was .62 seconds away from the Heat 1 winner Teahna Daniels from the United States who completed the race in 11:04 seconds.

Britain's Dina Asher Smith was second in 11.07 seconds while Côte d'Ivoire's Murielle Ahouré was third in 11.16 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.

Other African who have qualified for the semifinals from other heats are Marie Josée Ta Lou and Murielle Ahouré from Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria's Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha and Blessing Okagbare.

In the preliminary round, Asimenye came second completing in 11:76 seconds, which was also a national record and qualified her for this Round 1.

Commenting on Facebook, former Inspector General of Malawi Police, Lot Dzonzi, first congratulated Asimenye for her excellent performance in her first-ever Olympic Games, saying: "Girl, you rock. You have done this country proud."

Dzonzi then went on to say it is time the country invested in Asimenye together with other young athletes in preparations for Paris 2024.

"The time to prepare is now," he wrote. "Let them take part in Diamond League Competitions and African and Region competitions.

"We now have a world class track at Bingu National Stadium, let us put it to good use."

Dzonzi further said athletes who win medals are invest in a long-term perspective through thorough preparations.

He urged the sports authorities to continuously engage with the public sector to sponsor potential athletes.

"For the sake of Asimenye and other young people, I appeal for their support. Let us identify a modest number of young people that has potential to be trained and developed to international stature.

"Focus and concentrate on them and get medals in Paris in 2024."

Stanley Robert Mwalweni agreed with Dzonzi, saying: "Indeed, she's a rare Gem worth polishing. This Olympics exposure will be an offspring for her future success.

"I hope she features again in the preceding Commonwealth Games."

Dzonzi also urged the sports fraternity to focus on taking on board more athletes than having a few in an entourage filled with many officials.