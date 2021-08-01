Egypt: Luxor Airport Receives 114 Tourists From Spain

1 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Luxor International Airport received on Saturday 31/7/2021 the first charter flight from Spain after the resumption of tourist flights to Egypt.

The plane, coming from Spanish capital Madrid, carried 114 tourists, head of the tourism promotion authority in Luxor Mohamed Othman said.

The tourists were warmly welcomed amid strict precautionary procedures and health safety regulations.

It is scheduled that two charter flights will be operated a week from Spain to Luxor starting from the next week until October.

