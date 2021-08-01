Egypt Beat Bahrain to Set Up Germany Showdown in in Olympics Quarters

The Egyptian men's handball team finished in style their group stage campaign after beating Bahrain 30-20 on Sunday to set up a clash against Germany in the quarter finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Egypt overcame a slow start to finish the first half with a comfortable 15-7 lead.

They kept on their performance to win the game 30-20 at the end of time.

Egypt weren't at their best but they were in command and overwhelming favourite during the game.

Veteran player Ahmed El-Ahmar was Egypt's best performer with five goals out of eight shots. He has extended his record as Egypt's leading scorer in Olympics with became the team's leading scorer in its Olympic history with 83 goals.

Keeper Mohamed Eltayar was another hero today as he saved 15 out of 35 shots on him.

Egypt have finished second of Group B behind leaders Denmark and will face Germany on Tuesday

The Pharaohs kicked off their campaign with an impressive 37-31 win over Portugal before slumping to a 32-27 loss to reigning world champions Denmark. They made a glittering victory against Sweden 27-22 before finishing their group stage campaign in an easy 30-20 win against Bahrain.

They are eyeing their first ever Olympic medal.

Ahramonline