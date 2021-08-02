Nigeria: Hushpuppi - Police Suspend Abba Kyari

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi is a Nigerian Instagram celebrity who is facing criminal charges in the United States of conspiracy to launder money obtained from business email compromise frauds and other scams.
1 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Abba Kyari's suspension is based on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police, Usma Baba.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended Abba Kyari from office as a deputy commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Mr Kyari's suspension is based on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police, Usma Baba. The police chief recommended the suspension as a temporary measure while the police investigate Mr Kyari's relationship with popular fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.

The highly decorated officer was indicted by a U.S. court as a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraudulent deal against a Qatari businessman.

The PSC in a statement released on Sunday afternoon by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said Mr Kyari is relieved of all his duties pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

Mr Kyari has denied any wrongdoing.

